Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Style alert: Sonakshi Sinha pulls off co-ords with effortless ease; check out her recent looks

From glam parties to a fun vacay — she sure knows how to rock them for every occasion

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 10:50:17 am
Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi ticks all the right boxes with her recent looks. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion choices are an extension of her personality — bold, vibrant and edgy. She strikes a perfect balance of comfort and style every time she steps out. While she sports a range of versatile looks, nobody pulls off co-ords better than Sonakshi. From glam parties to a fun vacay — she sure knows how to rock them for every occasion.

The actor, who was recently holidaying in the Maldives, served beach fashion inspiration in this colour-block outfit. She wore a green co-ord set consisting of a flowy skirt and a cape and teamed it with a blue bralette.

 

Who said you can’t wear a fun co-ord set to a party? Take inspiration from Sonakshi who wore a sequinned black ensemble consisting of a bomber jacket with star motifs and a matching midi skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a black crop top, layered neckpiece and embellished black heels.

ALSO READ |Jersey promotions: Shahid Kapoor plays with colours and prints in recent looks

 

Keeping it super chic, she slipped into a stylish neon-green co-ord set — a crop top, flared pants and matching full-length coat. Wavy hair, gold neckpiece, heels and glam makeup summed up this trendy look.

 

The actor aced the business-chic look in this navy blue power suit paired with a matching bralette. She kept it subtle with hoop earrings, wavy hair and minimal makeup.

 

Taking the glamour quotient several notches higher, she was seen wearing a laced black crop top with a matching sheer skirt featuring a thigh-high sit. A black belt, a stack of neckpieces, silver brackets and curly hair gave this look a very edgy appeal.

ALSO READ |Style alert: A look at Mouni Roy’s fashionable ‘workation’ in Sri Lanka

 

