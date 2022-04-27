Sonakshi Sinha joins hands with PETA for an anti-leather campaign: ‘Fashion should be fun, not grisly’

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest celebrity to have joined a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India campaign that is anti-leather.

The actor, in the campaign photo, posed with a stern expression on her face, holding a bag that appeared to bleed. The wods, ‘Did your bag bleed’ were written on top, followed by ‘Choose leather-free’ written at the bottom.

The Double XL star took to Instagram to write, “Fashion should be fun, not grisly. Hope my new @petaindia campaign gets that message across. Please choose fashion that is kind to animals because not only is that the humane thing to do… it’s also hella cool!”

While ace photographer Rohan Shrestha shot Sonakshi for the campaign, her outfit — a powder pink V-neck dress — was styled by Mohit Rai.

“We should have that much humanity in us to not turn fashion that is grisly and gory,” the actor said in a campaign video. She threw light on vegan leather, which is not derived from animals, or any animal product.

There are many options and leather variations, she said, like mango leather, pineapple leather, coconut leather, mushroom leather, to name a few.

The Dabbang star was quoted as saying in a press statement, “Cows and buffaloes are intelligent, emotional animals who mourn the loss of and separation from loved ones, so I choose vegan leather and other compassionate materials when I shop.”

Per a press release, luxurious synthetic and other types of vegan leather are widely available, including leather made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste, recycled plastics, mushrooms, mulberry leaves, teak leaves, discarded temple flowers, coconut waste, tomato composite, and more.

This is not Sonakshi’s first association with PETA. She had previously appeared for a pro-adoption ad campaign for PETA India, besides joining other celebrities to call for the strengthening of animal protection laws in the country in 2016.

