Sonakshi Sinha looks lovely in recent magazine photoshoot; see pics

Sonakshi Sinha and ethnic outfits really go hand in hand. The Bhuj actor can ace every look, but we love whenever she ops to wear tradition outfits. So when she recently featured on the cover of Khush magazine, we could just not get enough of her looks.

In a series of pictures shared by the fashion magazine, Sonakshi was seen looking stunning in intricately embroidered lehengas and gowns. Here’s looking at some of them.

For the cover, the actor was seen in a multi-coloured handcrafted ek taar lehenga from the label Jade. The bridal look was completed with extensive accessories, right from neckpiece to matha patti.

For the second look, she opted for a handcrafted garnet red gown from the same label. This is the perfect look for modern brides who do not want to wear lehengas on all days of the wedding festivities.

Red might not be the only colour a bride may want. Maroon works well too, and Sonakshi showed exactly how. She looked pretty in this stunning Jade lehenga as the look was completed with a stunning neckpiece and matching earrings.

What do you think of her looks?

