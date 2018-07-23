Sonakshi Sinha channelises Bollywood glamour in her outfits and it’s worth a look

Sonakshi Sinha in a red pantsuit or a sheer sari? Take your pick. (Source: Arpita Mehta Official/Instagram) Sonakshi Sinha in a red pantsuit or a sheer sari? Take your pick. (Source: Arpita Mehta Official/Instagram)

A couple of weeks back, we were witness to the pre-engagement craze of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with Bollywood A-listers in attendance in all their finery. Just when we took a breather, we saw celebs stepping out in awe-inspiring outfits at Poorna Patel’s wedding. Continuing this fashionable streak, Sonakshi Sinha recently nailed the ethnic look at one of her friend’s wedding. The actor left no stone unturned to ensure that all eyes were on her.

The Akira actor was spotted donning a ruby-red thread and mirror embroidered tasselled blouse and tiered ruffle sharara by Arpita Mehta. Styled by Mohit Rai, she rounded out her look with soft curls and a maang tika.

In another look, Sinha was seen in an Arpita Mehra tiered ruffle sari with thread and mirror embroidery at the hem which she styled with a contrasting embroidered noodle strap blouse. Styled by Rai again, the ensemble was rounded out with statement earrings.

Just in case you missed out on what she was wearing at Praful Patel’s daughter’s wedding reception, here’s a look. A heavilly embroidered lime green Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali was her outfit of choice.

Sonakshi Sinha looked underwhelming in this lime green anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha looked underwhelming in this lime green anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Sinha’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

