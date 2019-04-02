Toggle Menu
Sonakshi Sinha nails this floral dress like a prohttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/sonakshi-sinha-latest-photo-5654715/

Sonakshi Sinha nails this floral dress like a pro

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a floral-printed dress. We really like how the full-sleeve outfit was accessorised with a belt that gave structure to it. 

Sonakshi Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha pics, Sonakshi Sinha photos, Sonakshi Sinha fashion, Sonakshi Sinha style file, Sonakshi Sinha pantsuit look, Sonakshi Sinha pictures, Sonakshi Sinha looks, Sonakshi Sinha indian express, indian express, indian express news
What do you think of Sonakshi Sinha’s latest look? (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, was recently spotted looking lovely in a floral printed ruffle dress from the label Cinq à sept. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, we really liked how the full-sleeve dress was accessorised with a black belt that gave structure to it. The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the centre, dark kohl eyes and nude strappy heels.

Prior to this, Sinha was spotted at the Kalank teaser launch, looking radiant in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The look was completed with bold red lips, and was accessoried with a statement neckpiece.

ALSO READ | Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit look resplendent in Manish Malhotra creations

The actor, as she has shown in the past, can also nail bling attires effortlessly. At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, she was spotted donning a striped pantsuit from the label Dhruv Kapoor. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, we really liked the horizontal stripes and the flared pants which the actor did a great job at ‘pulling it off’.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha knows how to carry an outfit in style; here’s proof

Sinha was also seen donning a black and white floral printed pantsuit, some time back. This was teamed with a white shirt that had ruffle details. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up and hair tied into a neat bun.

What do you think of the actor’s recent look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sara Ali Khan, on the cover of this magazine, is captivating
2 Waheeda Rehman looks radiant in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari
3 Gold dummies and cashmere tops: Luxury befitting a royal baby