Sonakshi Sinha nails this floral dress like a pro

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, was recently spotted looking lovely in a floral printed ruffle dress from the label Cinq à sept. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, we really liked how the full-sleeve dress was accessorised with a black belt that gave structure to it. The look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the centre, dark kohl eyes and nude strappy heels.

Prior to this, Sinha was spotted at the Kalank teaser launch, looking radiant in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The look was completed with bold red lips, and was accessoried with a statement neckpiece.

The actor, as she has shown in the past, can also nail bling attires effortlessly. At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, she was spotted donning a striped pantsuit from the label Dhruv Kapoor. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, we really liked the horizontal stripes and the flared pants which the actor did a great job at ‘pulling it off’.

Sinha was also seen donning a black and white floral printed pantsuit, some time back. This was teamed with a white shirt that had ruffle details. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up and hair tied into a neat bun.

What do you think of the actor’s recent look?