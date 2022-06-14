‘A real work of art’: Sonakshi Sinha is a riot of colours in latest look

June 14, 2022 10:50:45 am
Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her style, and is frequently seen trying a host of versatile looks. Fun, edgy and chic — her sartorial picks are sure to catch your eyes. For her latest look, the actor turned into a canvas as she sported a range of vivid colours.
“She’s a real work of art…this one,” Sonakshi wrote, sharing a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a colourful linen trench dress by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. The full-sleeved shirt-style ensemble was cinched at the waist with a yellow belt and was teamed with a pair of white mini shorts.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor accessorised this fun look with a pair of white hoop earrings, rings, and bright orange stilettos.
In keeping with the vibrant appeal of this look, she added the finishing touches with orange smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, a hint of blush and nude pink lip colour.
Prior to this, Sonakshi had donned a party-perfect black co-ord set consisting of a crop top with power shoulders and midriff flossing, and a wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit.
She had accessorised this look with a pair of heart-shaped studs and lots of rings. Tying her hair in a ponytail, Sonakshi completed the look with subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour.
“Why you gotta be so graphic?” the actor asked, as she posted pictures wearing a funky monochrome look – a graphic crop top with matching tights and a coat.
