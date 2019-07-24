Take cues from Sonakshi Sinha on how to dress for a brunch date

Sonakshi Sinha has a distinct sartorial taste, and can rock a bodycon dress as well as a sari with equal grace. The actor has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana, and was recently spotted on the sets of a comedy television show in a blue co-ord set by Punit Balana. Teamed with a black crop top, we liked how the look was kept simple yet stylish.

The Kalank actor accessorised the look with silver neckpieces and statement rings, giving it a boho chic vibe. A pair of Kolhapuri wedges rounded off her outfit, while her poker-straight hair was left open. Smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks and matte pink lips completed the look.

At another event, she was seen in a floral midi dress with bishop sleeves that was paired with a belt. Even though floral printed attires are in vogue at the moment, we felt the look was a tad bit disappointing and could have been given a twist by adding some accessories and colour.

She was also spotted giving major boho-chic vibes in an outfit from Chola. We liked how the flared skirt was teamed with a white crop top that revealed her toned midriff.

The look was perfectly accessorised with a statement neckpiece that added wonders to the look along with the chunky bangles. Hair styled in loose curls and tied in a half knot completed the look.

