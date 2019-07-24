Toggle Menu
Take cues from Sonakshi Sinha on how to dress for a brunch date

Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana, and has been seen experimenting with her looks.

Sonakshi Sinha has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonakshi Sinha has a distinct sartorial taste, and can rock a bodycon dress as well as a sari with equal grace. The actor has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana, and was recently spotted on the sets of a comedy television show in a blue co-ord set by Punit Balana. Teamed with a black crop top, we liked how the look was kept simple yet stylish.

The Kalank actor accessorised the look with silver neckpieces and statement rings, giving it a boho chic vibe. A pair of Kolhapuri wedges rounded off her outfit, while her poker-straight hair was left open. Smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks and matte pink lips completed the look.

At another event, she was seen in a floral midi dress with bishop sleeves that was paired with a belt. Even though floral printed attires are in vogue at the moment, we felt the look was a tad bit disappointing and could have been given a twist by adding some accessories and colour.

She was also spotted giving major boho-chic vibes in an outfit from Chola. We liked how the flared skirt was teamed with a white crop top that revealed her toned midriff.

The look was perfectly accessorised with a statement neckpiece that added wonders to the look along with the chunky bangles. Hair styled in loose curls and tied in a half knot completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?

