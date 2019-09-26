Sonakshi Sinha fails to impress in this head-to-toe denim look; see pics

Seems like Sonakshi Sinha has been trying really hard to strike that perfect balance with her fashion outings and has been sporting myriad looks of late. However, her latest look for a reality show, for which he 32-year-old actor opted for an all-denim look from JLuxLabel did not really work for her. The button-down denim shirt was styled with a dark blue denim broad waist belt which we felt was completely unnecessary. She went on to pair her dress with denim boots from Truffle Collection, making things worse. For hair and makeup, she went for a messy ponytail, filled-in brows, loads of highlighter, and nude lips.

Even though her hair and makeup were on fleek, the dress just did not do anything to accentuate her look. Although we have been a fan of the denim high boots trend ever since Sara Ali Khan and Jennifer Lopez were spotted wearing them they just look a bit too much on Sinha.

Previously, Sara Ali Khan took everybody by surprise when she arrived at a party venue in an ivory white bardot neckline top, which she wore well with a pair of lace hot pants. But more than the outfit, her traffic-stopping thigh-high boots stole the show.

Her make-up was kept simple with a soft, dewy sheen and a pastel pink lip shade, while her hair was slightly scrunched up to give out that lovely tousled mane look or if you might call it, out-of-bed look.

After her version of denim heels, we saw Jennifer Lopez making news with her version in a killer pair of denim boots from Versace. The knee-high, heeled boots came with a black belt detailing at the hem and sewn up pockets. The ultra-stylish pair of boots gave the impression of legs snuggled in a pair of tiny jeans.

Pulling off the classic white and blue combo, she teamed her boots with a crisp white long shirt. Accessorising with silver hoops and wayfarers, the actor-singer rounded out her look quite well.