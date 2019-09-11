Sonakshi Sinha’s experimental fashion game fails to impress; see pics

Toggle Menu
The actor manages to add quirky touches to her looks and ace them. However, recently she was given a twist to a classic black blazer which we thought was a bit too experimental.

The structured jacket just did not quite work well with the flowy skirt. (Source: APH Images)

From latex and mini dresses to saris and suits, Sonakshi Sinha has often experimented with her looks and managed to turn heads on many occasions. But her latest look  — where she teamed a blazer with a maxi skirt — left us feeling confused.

The actor ditched trousers and teamed a classic black blazer with a flowy golden skirt, which we feel, did not work very well together. She styled the look with black strappy heels and accessorised it with a dainty layered neckpiece. But we like her on-point makeup that comprised of soft smokey eyes, and hair styled in cornrows that were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, adding some drama to her look.

Check the pictures here.

She teamed a blazer with a maxi skirt, which we thought was a bit too experimental. (Source: APH Images)
The actor ditched trousers for a maxi skirt. (Source: APH Images)
We like how her braided hairdo added drama to the look. (Source: APH Images)

On another occasion, the Mission Mangal actor was seen in a sea green flowy dress which had frill detailing and noodle straps. Though Sinha looked pretty in this dress, we feel that she could have upped her fashion game and enhanced the look of the dress which was simple. The look was rounded out with transparent heels and loose hair.

Check the outfit here.

Sonakshi Sinha at an event. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her latest looks?

