‘And it was all yellow’: Sonakshi Sinha looks lovely in this Arpita Mehta ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha may not share her looks frequently, but when she does, she is sure to break the internet with her simple yet impeccable style choices. So it was no different when the Dabangg actor recently shared a picture in an Arpita Mehta ensemble.

While we loved the outfit, we also realised how it could be styled in two different — but equally chic — ways. Keep scrolling to know what are we talking about.

To know more about the flowy outfit, we headed to the designer’s website and learned that it was a “camel twig print hand embroidered yoke cape with coordinated kite pants.” It is priced at ₹39,000.

The outfit is available on the website. (Photo: Screengrab/ official Arpita Mehta website ) The outfit is available on the website. (Photo: Screengrab/ official Arpita Mehta website )

While the set looks beautiful, the cape can also be individually styled with a pair of cigarette pants or denim, while the kite pants can be teamed with a tank top or even a denim jacket for a bohemian look!

We like how Sonakshi kept her jewellery really simple by opting for a pair of encrusted chaandbalis, while poker-straight hair, light makeup with a dewy base, pink nude lip colour, and kohled eyes completed the look.

Prior to this, she was seen holidaying, and needless to say, made us want to pack our travel bags too! Check out some of her vacay pictures:

The actor was seen in a cross-back bodysuit paired with track pants. We love how the messy hairdo added to her look.

She was also seen in a dhoti-like skirt paired with a camisole and printed shrug. She was also spotted in numerous sundresses.

Which is your favourite look?

