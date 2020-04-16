All the times Sonakshi Sinha impressed in Falguni Shane Peacock outfits

Nothing but resplendent. (Photo: @aslisona/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Nothing but resplendent. (Photo: @aslisona/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

From Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian and many more, creations by designer duo Faguni Shane Peacock are adored by celebrities across the globe. Their designs are edgy and have the perfect mix of glamour and elegance — something actor Sonakshi Sinha also identifies with. From intricately embroidered lehengas to flowy Anarkalis, take a look at all the times the Dabangg actor left us spellbound in creations by the ace designers.

Keeping it understated, the actor donned an A-line kurti set which was styled by celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai. The pale, powder blue kurti had intricate floral embroidery and was paired with straight-cut pants. The actor went for a no-makeup makeup look, and completed her look with a pair of light beige juttis.

Sonakshi looked stunning in an Anarkali which featured intricate chikankari work. The full-sleeved, yellow ensemble was styled with blow dried wavy hair, bronzed makeup look and sleek silver earrings.

The actor looked like a modern-day princess in this blush pink lehenga, which is perfect for a summer or beach wedding. The lehenga featured intricate foliage embroidery, and was styled with a sheer, mirror work dupatta. We like the overall colour scheme of the look which was completed with monochromatic makeup, pink eye shadow, pink lips and sleek straight hair.

She looked like a vision in this midnight blue custom lehenga which was teamed with a cut-sleeves blouse and a sheer dupatta. For makeup and hair, she went with smokey eyes, nude lips and soft curls. The look was completed with a pair of tear-drop crystal earrings.

For the promotions of her movie Kalank, the actor looked resplendent in an ox-blood Anarkali that featured intricate mirror work and sequins. Also styled by Rai, the outfit was teamed with brown smokey eyes, nude lips, bindi and statement jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels.

