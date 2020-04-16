All the times Sonakshi Sinha impressed in Falguni Shane Peacock outfits

From Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian and many more, creations by designer duo Faguni Shane Peacock are adored by celebrities across the globe. Their designs are edgy and have the perfect mix of glamour and elegance — something actor Sonakshi Sinha also identifies with. From intricately embroidered lehengas to flowy Anarkalis, take a look at all the times the Dabangg actor left us spellbound in creations by the ace designers.
Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) looked elegantly chic in our pale, powder blue, embroidered kurta set for the promotion of her new film. . . Clothing – @falgunishanepeacock @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Stylist – @mohitrai . . #falgunishanepeacock #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #fsp #sonakshisinha #bollywood #ethnicwear
Keeping it understated, the actor donned an A-line kurti set which was styled by celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai. The pale, powder blue kurti had intricate floral embroidery and was paired with straight-cut pants. The actor went for a no-makeup makeup look, and completed her look with a pair of light beige juttis.
Sonakshi Sinha looking incredible in an exquisite Falguni Shane Peacock yellow anarkali. . . #falgunishanepeacock #falgunishanepeacockindia #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #couture #indiancouture #fashion #fashiondesigners #sonakshisinha #bollywood #bollywoodactor
Sonakshi looked stunning in an Anarkali which featured intricate chikankari work. The full-sleeved, yellow ensemble was styled with blow dried wavy hair, bronzed makeup look and sleek silver earrings.
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha looked incredible in an exquisite Falguni Shane Peacock pink lehenga. The outfit is adorned with intricate foliage embroidery, mirror work and teamed with a sheer dupatta. . . #falgunishanepeacock #falgunishanepeacockindia #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #couture #indiancouture #fashion #fashiondesigners #sonakshisinha #bollywood #bollywoodactor
The actor looked like a modern-day princess in this blush pink lehenga, which is perfect for a summer or beach wedding. The lehenga featured intricate foliage embroidery, and was styled with a sheer, mirror work dupatta. We like the overall colour scheme of the look which was completed with monochromatic makeup, pink eye shadow, pink lips and sleek straight hair.
Bollywood star @aslisona looked stunning in a custom-made night blue lehenga adorned with crystals and sequins. . . #falgunishanepeacock #falgunishanepeacockindia #thepeacockmagazine #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock #couture #indiancouture #fashion #fashiondesigners #sonakshisinha #sonakshi
She looked like a vision in this midnight blue custom lehenga which was teamed with a cut-sleeves blouse and a sheer dupatta. For makeup and hair, she went with smokey eyes, nude lips and soft curls. The look was completed with a pair of tear-drop crystal earrings.
@aslisona looked ethereal in our ox-blood, thread-work, anarkali, highlighted with intricate mirror-work at the #kalank trailer launch. Clothing – @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Stylist – @mohitrai Makeup – @mahekoberoi Hair – @themadhurinakhale Jewellery – @amrapalijewels Shoes – @trufflecollectionindia #falgunishanepeacockindia #sonakshisinha #bollywood #bollywoodactress #trailerlaunch #kalank #couture #anarkali #ethniccouture #style #fashion
For the promotions of her movie Kalank, the actor looked resplendent in an ox-blood Anarkali that featured intricate mirror work and sequins. Also styled by Rai, the outfit was teamed with brown smokey eyes, nude lips, bindi and statement jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels.
