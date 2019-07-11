Sonakshi Sinha gives us some major ethnic fashion goals; see pics

Sonakshi Sinha recently kick-started promotions for her upcoming movie, Khandaani Shafakhana in Mumbai. For one such event, the Akira actor was seen in a lovely kurta and sharara set in ivory from designer Anita Dongre. The look was kept simple, and she teamed the embellished outfit it with a pair of silver jhumkis and chunky silver rings.

Advertising

Keeping her hair loose and styled in soft curls, she rounded out the look with matching ivory juttis from Fizzy Goblet and opted for minimal make-up, which complemented the look really well.

Check the picture here.

Looks like the actor is on an ethnic spree as she was spotted in traditional wear on another occasion as well. Sinha was spotted in a block-print kurta and matching palazzo pants at the airport recently.

Keeping the look fuss-free and monsoon-friendly, she ditched carrying a dupatta. Opting for no make-up look, she kept her hair loose and teamed the attire with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

A simple black handbag, matching sunglasses and a ring completed the actor’s look.

Which look do you prefer?