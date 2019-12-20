Sonakshi Sinha’s outfit defines what is over the top (OTT)

For Dabangg 3 promotions, Sonakshi Sinha continues to flaunt her deep-cut blouses and chiffon sarees on-screen. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) For Dabangg 3 promotions, Sonakshi Sinha continues to flaunt her deep-cut blouses and chiffon sarees on-screen. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

We love it when B-town chooses to experiment with their look, giving us a handful of inspiration, but it doesn’t always go down well. While Sonakshi Sinha continued to flaunt her deep-cut blouses and chiffon sarees onscreen, the actor experimented with Anamika Khanna for her recent Dabangg 3 promotion.

However, it only added to the list of her not-so-fashionable outings. Sonakshi Sinha‘s love for midriff-baring outfits—especially crop tops—is evident through her recent sartorial picks, whether it’s Indian ethnic wear, gym outfits or even red carpet looks. This time, she went for a black crop top with bang-on detailing in the middle, which seemed unnecessary. She paired it with a pair of fuchsia palazzos.

Check out her pictures.

She was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The outfit was simply a riot of colours. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The outfit was simply a riot of colours. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was spotted in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The shrug was a mismatch with the outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The shrug was a mismatch with the outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

To complete the look, she pulled on a floor-length shrug with geometric prints and pom-pom detailing; again a little too much to take in. For footwear, she went for pointy heeled suede stilettos and for makeup, she went for a matte base, classic winged eyeliner and a matte lip.

However, it is not always when she falls flat. Recently, she looked stunning in a Rhea KapoorX Masaba Gupta sari which she wore for the promotions.

The sari had sky blue check print with white floral motifs. The quirky sari was styled with a full-sleeved statement blouse. She pulled her look together with silver Kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor. For accessories, she went for silver danglers from the house of Ritika Sachdeva and pulled it together with a flawless base, terracotta lip and kohl-rimmed eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:54pm PST

Let us know what do you think about her looks.

