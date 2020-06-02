Sonakshi Sinha is pretty in blue; here’s proof

Blue is surely her favourite colour! (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Blue is surely her favourite colour! (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Ever since Sonakshi Sinha shot to fame with Dabangg, she has managed to stay in the news for her on-screen performances along with her fashion choices. When it comes to her style, she usually likes to keep it breezy, elegant and fuss-free — making it easy to recreate her looks. While she manages to ace most colours and styles, we really like it when she makes an appearance in blue. So on her birthday today, we decided to take a look at all the times she rocked the colour and chased away all our blues.

Take a look below:

Styled by Mohit Rai, the Kalank actor dazzles in this strapless gown with sequin work from Atelier Zuhra. We like how she styled the outfit with side-swept hair, soft glittery eyes and a dainty jewellery set. The feather detailing on the gown elevates the look manifold.

We love pantsuits, and Sonakshi impresses in this one. She paired her monochromatic outfit with a quirky neckpiece and soft smokey eyes. Perfect outfit to fight mid-week blues, we say.

Also styled by Mohit Rai, the actor looks lovely in this Anita Dongre midnight blue ensemble which was accessorised with statement jhumkis. For makeup, she went for her a favourite look — winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and soft pink lips.

The actor turned heads in this azure blue flowy gown with a V-neck. Also styled by Mohit Rai, she ditched her accessories and opted for beachy waves and soft smokey eyes to complete the look.

Last but definitely not the least, the Lootera actor looks stunning in this sequined body-hugging dress. Strong smokey eyes, nude lip gloss and straight hair completed the look.

Take a look at some of our other favourite looks:

What do you think about her looks?

