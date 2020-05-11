All the times Sonakshi Sinha floored us in Anamika Khanna outfits

Beat your Monday blues with these pictures of Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Anamika Khanna/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Beat your Monday blues with these pictures of Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Anamika Khanna/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It is no secret that Sonakshi Sinha loves to wear designs by Anamika Khanna. While on some days, the actor will keep it understated in a pastel sari with a shrug, she will go all out with bold motifs and asymmetrical cuts on others. Nonetheless, the Dabangg actor, who has an eclectic fashion sense, can pull off each outfit effortlessly. So scroll down to check out the times Sonakshi aced outfits by the designer.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor killed it in a pastel pink lace sari draped in an unusually appealing way. The sari was styled with a matching shrug, and accesorised with a statement silver necklace. For hair and makeup, she went for a soft glam look with nude pink lips and soft curls. The look was completed with a pair of strappy heels.

Print on print is not for the faint-hearted, but the actor knows her fashion well. We love how she amps up the outfit with chunky silver jewellery to give it a bohemian feel. The thigh-high slit and white tie up sandals only elevate the look.

Sonakshi’s love for crop tops is not new, but we like how this one tells a different story. The denim crop top with golden sequin threadwork packs a punch to the otherwise simple pair of black culottes, while the shrug balances the outfit. Also styled by Mohit Rai, she accessorised her look with dainty jewellery from Masaba.

Sonakshi beautifully balances her outfit with her choice of jewellery in this look. A white crop top paired with flowy palazzos was styled with a floor-length shrug. The look was teamed with a bottle green beaded necklace. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail with her classic makeup look adding the finishing touches.

The actor looks stunning in this Indo-fusion outfit from the designer’s AK-OK collection. The printed shrug-like top was styled with a black waist belt and pair of palazzos. For jewellery, she opted for statement silver earrings and rings.

What do you think about her looks?

