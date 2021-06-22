Soha Ali Khan’s look is all about simplicity and elegance; see pics

June 22, 2021 8:50:08 pm
Soha Ali Khan often experiments with earthy tones when it comes to fashion. So it is not surprising that the actor was recently seen “feeling quite ‘brown’ to earth” in a pretty kurta and loose pants set from designer Archana Jaju.
The printed peach kurta was teamed with off-white striped pants. We love how the look was kept minimal, and yet it stood out for being extremely elegant.
Check out the pictures below:
Teamed with a pair of embellished juttis and a potli, Soha completed the look with blow-dried hair and a chic neckpiece.
Prior to this, she was seen in a pretty while Anarkali set from Gopi Vaid.
Sharing some pictures of the Rang De Basanti actor, the label wrote: “The graceful @sakpataudi looks like a dream in our Chand collection.”
Much like always, Soha had kept the look extremely simple by just teaming the outfit with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.
What do you think about her latest look?
