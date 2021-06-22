scorecardresearch
Soha Ali Khan’s look is all about simplicity and elegance; see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 8:50:08 pm
Soha Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan fashion, Soha Ali Khan Archana jaju, Soha Ali Khan daughter, Soha Ali Khan fashion, Soha Ali Khan Instagram, Soha Ali Khan newsWhat do you think of her latest look? (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan often experiments with earthy tones when it comes to fashion. So it is not surprising that the actor was recently seen “feeling quite ‘brown’ to earth” in a pretty kurta and loose pants set from designer Archana Jaju.

The printed peach kurta was teamed with off-white striped pants. We love how the look was kept minimal, and yet it stood out for being extremely elegant.

Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Teamed with a pair of embellished juttis and a potli, Soha completed the look with blow-dried hair and a chic neckpiece.

Prior to this, she was seen in a pretty while Anarkali set from Gopi Vaid.

Sharing some pictures of the Rang De Basanti actor, the label wrote: “The graceful @sakpataudi looks like a dream in our Chand collection.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gopi Vaid (@gopivaiddesigns)

Much like always, Soha had kept the look extremely simple by just teaming the outfit with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

What do you think about her latest look?

