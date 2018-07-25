Soha Ali Khan’s yellow wrap-around dress has got all our attention; see pics

Do you like Soha Ali Khan in her yellow wrap-around maxi dress? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Do you like Soha Ali Khan in her yellow wrap-around maxi dress? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Although it’s been a while since we have seen Soha Ali Khan on the big screen, the actor keeps making public appearances and recently, we saw her all dressed up for the shoot of a talk show with her friend Neha Dhupia. The newbie mom wore a yellow and black wrap around dress from Urvashi Joneja’s collection and we think she looked lovely. Even though her outfit isn’t really awe-inducing, it’s unique and a refreshing change from the sheer dresses and maxis.

Styled by Neha Bijlaney, the actor kept her make-up minimal and teamed her dress with a pair of golden danglers.

Prior to this, Khan’s ‘dream team’ have managed to make her look like a princess in a blue tulle off-shoulder dress. Celebrity stylist Shambhavi Gandhi and Kareen Parwani deserves a round of applause for managing to keep it simple yet elegant.

