Soha Ali Khan sets regal wedding fashion goals in stunning Banarasi lehenga sets

After a brief break, the wedding season is back again, in its full glory. And, what’s an Indian wedding event without some stunning display of traditional styles? Thus, no wonder Soha Ali Khan donned some intricately-designed ethnic ensembles at her best friend Priyanka Kothari’s wedding.

Stepping away from the usual trends and colours, the actor picked three heirloom Banarasi lehengas from Warp ‘n Weft in bright colours, serving royal wedding looks.

Looking elegant as ever, she wore a jamuni lehenga set, ‘Shahbanu’, that consisted of a flowy lehenga with golden work paired with a sleeveless V-neck choli and sheer organza dupatta.

Styled by Kareen Parwani, she accessorised with a gold choker, maang tikka and a huge ring. The actor kept the makeup subtle and opted for a ponytail to complete this regal look.

In another look, she was seen wearing the crème de mint ‘Gulnar’ lehenga set — a mint lehenga with blue and pink work, bright pink choli, and a pink Banarasi dupatta.

Soha opted for a pink and golden choker, matching accessories and golden heels to accessorise this summer-perfect wedding look.

For the sangeet ceremony, the 43-year-old wore a bright pink ethnic ensemble – a flowy lehenga, matching blouse with a plunging neckline and sheer dupatta with gota patti border.

Leaving her hair open, she accessorised with just a pair of golden earrings and her signature no-makeup makeup look.

