Soha Ali Khan looks dreamy in a floral bridal lehenga by designer Pallavi Goyal

Soha Ali Khan turned showstopper for Pallavi Goyal at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Twitter)

On the final day of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, actor and author Soha Ali Khan walked the ramp for designer Pallavi Goyal. Khan looked like a bride straight out of a fairy tale wedding in the beautiful floral lehenga. There was something dreamy about her look. We think it’s ideal for brides who want to keep their wedding look simple yet stylish.

Her ethnic ensemble was a tribute to modern women and as such was kept in tune with contemporary designing sensibilities. She partly cloaked her head with a whimsical lightweight veil, which came alive with a floral tiara. For the make-up, she went for a romantic pink effect and wavy hairdo.

Soha Ali Khan wore a pastel-hued bridal lehenga at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Twitter)

Talking about modern brides, at the recently concluded Lotus makeup India Fashion Week/Summer 2019 we saw several celebrities walk the ramp for their designer friends. From Sonakshi Sinha to Tabu, Bollywood actors enthralled the audience. But the whimsical one that we liked was Huma Qureshi walking down the ramp in a Manish Malhotra outfit.

The ivory outfit with a fitted, crop bodice teamed with a flared, voluminous skirt with an asymmetrical hemline and a dramatic shrug looked lovely on her.

Huma Qureshi upped the dramatic quotient on the final day of Lotus makeup India Fashion Week/Summer 2019. (Source: APH Images)

It is the feather detailing on the shoulders and the embellishments that got our attention. Not to forget, her galaxy-inspired make-up.

