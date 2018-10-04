Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party: Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry, Neha Dhupia arrive in style

Soha Ali Khan rang in her 40th birthday in Mumbai with several stars in attendance. The actor-turned-author who is known for her elegance looked pretty as always in a white and golden dress with floral embellishments on it.
With hair pulled back on one side and gorgeous waves on the other, Khan accessorised her look with golden statement earrings and a ring. But what caught our attention is her pendant with her daughter Inaaya’s name crafted on it.
We also like that she kept her make-up muted with a nude lip-shade and well-defined eyes. The only thing that stood out like a sore thumb is her pair of black pumps. She should have gone for strappy heels, but considering how everything else was on point, we can easily overlook this minor mistake.
Take a look at the pictures here.
The actor, who posed with husband Kunal Kemmu was all smiles. He kept it simple in a yellow T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.
Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia was seen in a white oversized dress with a floral pattern on the hemline, She teamed it with open-heel golden espadrilles.
Karan Johar added some funk in a bright printed jacket and Sophie Choudry oozed oomph in a red skater dress.
A look at the other celebs who were present at the event:
Whose style statement do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.
