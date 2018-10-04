Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party: Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry, Neha Dhupia arrive in style

From Karan Johar to Neha Dhupia, several stars were in attendance, but it was difficult to take our eyes away from the birthday girl, Soha Ali Khan. She looked absolutely gorgeous!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2018 5:46:02 pm

soha ali khan, aayush sharma, neha dhupia, karan johar, soha ali khan birthday, kunal kemmu, soha ali khan news, soha ali khan latest, Soha Ali Khan turns 40 in style. (Source: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan)

Soha Ali Khan rang in her 40th birthday in Mumbai with several stars in attendance. The actor-turned-author who is known for her elegance looked pretty as always in a white and golden dress with floral embellishments on it.

With hair pulled back on one side and gorgeous waves on the other, Khan accessorised her look with golden statement earrings and a ring. But what caught our attention is her pendant with her daughter Inaaya’s name crafted on it.

We also like that she kept her make-up muted with a nude lip-shade and well-defined eyes. The only thing that stood out like a sore thumb is her pair of black pumps. She should have gone for strappy heels, but considering how everything else was on point, we can easily overlook this minor mistake.

Take a look at the pictures here.

soha ali khan birthday party Soha Ali Khan turns 40 today. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who posed with husband Kunal Kemmu was all smiles. He kept it simple in a yellow T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

soha and kunal at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia was seen in a white oversized dress with a floral pattern on the hemline, She teamed it with open-heel golden espadrilles.

Neha Dhupia at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Neha Dhupia at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday party. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar added some funk in a bright printed jacket and Sophie Choudry oozed oomph in a red skater dress.

Karan Johar at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Karan Johar attended Soha Ali Khan’s birthday. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sophie Choudry at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Sophie Choudry was seen at the celebration as well. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

A look at the other celebs who were present at the event:

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan were all smiles. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)
Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti at Soha Ali Khan's birthday Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti were also spotted at the celebration. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose style statement do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

