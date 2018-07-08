Soha Ali Khan keeps things simple and chic in an Astha Narang maxi dress

Soha Ali Khan looked lovely in the deep back cut teal colour maxi dress. Soha Ali Khan looked lovely in the deep back cut teal colour maxi dress.

It might have been some time since one has seen Soha Ali Khan on the big screen but the actor, who recently penned a book, continues to impress with her fashion choices. The actor was recently spotted wearing a lovely maxi dress by Astha Narang. The deep back cut teal colour dress had pretty floral patterns and looked great on Khan.

We love the golden band detailing at the waist that accentuated her svelte frame. Letting the outfit do all the talking, a pair of lovely earrings from Gehna Jewellers and diamond rings completed the look.

Khan almost always keeps things classy and puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Recently for a photoshoot, both she and husband Kumal Khemu and gave some serious couple goals. While she donned a bridal ensemble from Jade by Monica and Karishma, Khemu wore a cream-coloured, structured sherwani, with pleated folds.

The rose pink lehenga she wore had floral work on it and it was teamed up with an organza dupatta. The outfit was heavilly accessorised with gold that delightfully complemented the pale hues of her attire. The statement neckpiece, bangles and bangles added oomph to the ensembe.

For the make-up, she went with nude tones and light pink hued matte lips and it worked rather well.

What do you think of Soha Ali Khan’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

