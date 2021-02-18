Sofia Vergara is the latest celebrity to launch a beauty brand

The details of the products are not yet out in the public domain. (File)

Actors branching out to launch beauty products has become a fairly common practice now. Recently, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who jumped on the bandwagon with her haircare brand, and now it is Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara.

A report in InStyle mentions that the actor has teamed up with a host of people — “Chris Salgardo, former president of Kiehl’s, business partner Luis Balaguer, and Spain’s pharmaceutical lab Cantabria Labs on the venture”.

Even though the name and products are yet to be revealed, Juan Matji, president of Cantabria Labs has provided a statement to WWD. As quoted, it states the new line will be “offering the consumer a new generation of smart products and solutions for skincare, beauty, and health that we expect to be a success in the United States.”

The actor also spoke on her decision to work with Salgardo. “Throughout his career, Chris has proven himself to be one of the beauty industry’s most influential voices and leaders. His creativity, authenticity and track record for success make him an invaluable partner, and I am so excited to work with him and Cantabria Labs in this new endeavour,” she said.