scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

Sofia Vergara is the latest celebrity to launch a beauty brand

The actor has teamed up with a host of people -- "Chris Salgardo, former president of Kiehl's, business partner Luis Balaguer, and Spain's pharmaceutical lab Cantabria Labs on the venture"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 18, 2021 9:40:16 pm
Sofia Vergara, Sofia Vergara actress, Sofia Vergara fiance, Sofia Vergara wedding, Modern Family actress, Joe Manganiello, Entertainment NewsThe details of the products are not yet out in the public domain. (File)

Actors branching out to launch beauty products has become a fairly common practice now. Recently, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who jumped on the bandwagon with her haircare brand, and now it is Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara.

A report in InStyle mentions that the actor has teamed up with a host of people — “Chris Salgardo, former president of Kiehl’s, business partner Luis Balaguer, and Spain’s pharmaceutical lab Cantabria Labs on the venture”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Even though the name and products are yet to be revealed, Juan Matji, president of Cantabria Labs has provided a statement to WWD. As quoted, it states the new line will be “offering the consumer a new generation of smart products and solutions for skincare, beauty, and health that we expect to be a success in the United States.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The actor also spoke on her decision to work with Salgardo. “Throughout his career, Chris has proven himself to be one of the beauty industry’s most influential voices and leaders. His creativity, authenticity and track record for success make him an invaluable partner, and I am so excited to work with him and Cantabria Labs in this new endeavour,” she said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

As Paris Hilton announces engagement with Carter Reum, take a look at the couple’s pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement