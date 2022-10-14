Social media users divided over Heidi Klum’s lingerie photoshoot with daughter Leni: ‘Very disturbing’

While they appeared to be aesthetically-shot photos, supermodel Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni are facing a bit of backlash on social media. In a series of pictures shared earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo appeared to be wearing different kinds and colours of lingerie while posing for Intimissimi, an Italian clothing label.

Netizens, however, are sharing their thoughts on it, with some calling it “disturbing” and “weird”. Others are jumping to their defence.

Heidi, 49, who shares her daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, is an ambassador for the bras, briefs, lingerie, vests, and pyjama brand, which shared a video from the shoot on Instagram and wrote, “A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter. Together @heidiklum and @leniklum celebrate The Art of Italian Lingerie.”

In another post, which had the mother-daughter duo wearing black lingerie with lace and sheer details, the caption read: “Like mother and daughter. Every woman has a special place in her heart for her favourite lingerie.”

“The idea behind the campaign is to show them how they truly are. The two represent the strong bond between mother and daughter,” the brand stated.

But, some social media users slammed the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and her model daughter in the comments. “She is gorgeous but that’s an unnecessary photoshoot,” someone wrote.

Another person commented, “Sorry but this is weird.”

Yet another person wrote: “Mother and daughter though?” One social media user called it “very disturbing”.

Sharing their thoughts, someone else wrote: “I like to think I’m progressive in these things, but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick.”

There, however, were many people who appreciated the shoot and praised the models. “I see nothing wrong with this, nothing disturbing,” one person wrote, while another added: “Since when is it sick or weird to show a woman — young or old — being comfortable in her own skin?! This says more about all of your internalised misogyny and sexualisation of women’s bodies than it does say about Leni or Heidi themselves! Get a life and educate yourselves and don’t follow a lingerie brand if you can’t bear it to see naked people! Wow!”

According to a report in the New York Post, Leni is keen on furthering her education. It quoted her mother Heidi as telling Entertainment Tonight recently that she would be attending college in New York. “I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modelling and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life.”

