Sobhita Dhulipala’s jumpsuit blazer look is a game changer; see pics

It is the festive season, and only a few days remain for the year to end. There is enough cheer in the air and we all have been waiting to dress up for the occasion. But while we were still deciding on what to wear, we spotted actor Sobhita Dhulipala stunning in black — and, even though black is not the colour of this season, we knew what we would wear!

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she was spotted in a Judy Zhang jumpsuit-like ensemble that consisted of a black high-neck top paired with a matching blazer attached to wide-bottom trousers. The look was completed with hair parted at the center and styled in soft waves. We dig the way she accessorised it with a dainty neckpiece.

Check out the pictures here.

The actor is known for her chic sartorial style, and looks like black is her colour!

Take, for instance, this all-black look that she made look comfortable and accessible.

She looked equally stunning in this strappy black dress which was teamed with smoky eye make-up and a messy hairdo that really elevated the look.

What do you think of her latest look?

