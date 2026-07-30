Sobhita Dhulipala transforms into a ‘Devi’ as she closes Rahul Mishra’s ICW 2026 show

When fashion transcends fabric and becomes storytelling, it leaves behind moments that are remembered long after the runway lights dim. At the grand finale of India Couture Week 2026 (ICW), actor Sobhita Dhulipala delivered exactly that kind of unforgettable moment as she closed Rahul Mishra’s show, not merely as a showstopper, but as the embodiment of a divine force.

The actor underwent a dramatic live transformation on the runway, gradually evolving into a ‘Devi’ as the audience watched in awe. The theatrical presentation wasn’t simply about showcasing couture; it celebrated India’s rich artistic heritage through fashion, movement and symbolism.

Sobhita Dhulipala at ICW 2026 (Photo: PR handout) Sobhita Dhulipala at ICW 2026 (Photo: PR handout)

More than a runway walk

Unlike conventional fashion finales, Sobhita’s appearance unfolded like a visual narrative. Beginning in a restrained silhouette, her look evolved on stage with sculptural elements and ceremonial styling that transformed her into a goddess-like figure.