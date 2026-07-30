Sobhita Dhulipala transforms into a ‘Devi’ as she closes Rahul Mishra’s ICW 2026 show

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When fashion transcends fabric and becomes storytelling, it leaves behind moments that are remembered long after the runway lights dim. At the grand finale of India Couture Week 2026 (ICW), actor Sobhita Dhulipala delivered exactly that kind of unforgettable moment as she closed Rahul Mishra’s show, not merely as a showstopper, but as the embodiment of a divine force.
The actor underwent a dramatic live transformation on the runway, gradually evolving into a ‘Devi’ as the audience watched in awe. The theatrical presentation wasn’t simply about showcasing couture; it celebrated India’s rich artistic heritage through fashion, movement and symbolism.
Unlike conventional fashion finales, Sobhita’s appearance unfolded like a visual narrative. Beginning in a restrained silhouette, her look evolved on stage with sculptural elements and ceremonial styling that transformed her into a goddess-like figure.
The live transformation echoed the central philosophy behind Rahul Mishra’s latest couture vision, celebrating the divine feminine not through costume alone, but through emotion, presence and craftsmanship. The result was a runway presentation that felt closer to theatre than fashion.
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The ICW 2026 showcase marked the homecoming of Rahul’s “Devi: The Eternal Muse” collection, which debuted at Paris Haute Couture Week earlier this month. Drawing inspiration from centuries-old temple sculptures in southern India, the collection reimagined carved stone, sacred architecture and goddess iconography through intricate embroidery and sculptural couture.
Explaining the idea behind the collection, Rahul said, “Bringing DEVI home feels like the show finally completing itself. It started with a stone figure carved a thousand years ago… A carver takes stone away to find the figure. We add. Thread over thread, until embroidery starts reading as stone.” He also acknowledged the artisans behind the collection, adding that the vision was made possible by “every artisan and every young designer” in his studio, making its presentation in India especially meaningful.
Sobhita’s understated elegance and affinity for handcrafted fashion made her a natural fit for Rahul’s ‘Devi’ vision. Her poised runway presence complemented the collection’s artistry without overshadowing it.
Reflecting on the experience, Sobhita said, “There’s nothing quite like the rush of closing for India Couture Week. Stepping onto the runway in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Devi’ vision… it was a celebration of modern Indian couture, and a moment I’ll hold onto for a long time.”