We just can’t take our eyes off Sobhita Dhulipala in this impossibly stylish outfit

Sobhita Dhulipala’s sense of style is one for the books. The actor has a distinct take on fashion that veers towards bold colours, structured silhouettes, statement pieces and all things trendy!

Currently in Nice, France, the actor was seen sporting a chic look — orange sweater with balloon sleeves styled with a black and white plaid skirt. The look is perfect for brunch on a cosy winter afternoon.

Sharing some pictures on Instagram, the Made In Heaven actor wrote: “Bhaiyya ye kitne ka hain”.

We like how she kept it simple and completed the look with white flats, a white bag and a pair of flattering sunglasses.

The actor seemed to be having a gala time enjoying French cuisine, albeit in a fashionable way. Prior to this, she was seen in an olive green velvet textured overcoat styled with a white sweater dress. For make-up, she wore signature smokey eyes with a hint of kohl, well defined eyebrows and a nude lipstick.

Sobhita took to Instagram to post a photo. Take a look here:

