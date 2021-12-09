scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
We just can’t take our eyes off Sobhita Dhulipala in this impossibly stylish outfit

Looking for some vacation fashion inspiration? Say no more, we've got you covered!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 10:50:10 am
Sobhita DhulipalaThe actor wore a couple of memorable outfits. (Source: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala’s sense of style is one for the books. The actor has a distinct take on fashion that veers towards bold colours, structured silhouettes, statement pieces and all things trendy!

ALSO READ |Sobhita Dhulipala’s jumpsuit blazer look is a game changer; see pics

Currently in Nice, France, the actor was seen sporting a chic look — orange sweater with balloon sleeves styled with a black and white plaid skirt. The look is perfect for brunch on a cosy winter afternoon.

Sharing some pictures on Instagram, the Made In Heaven actor wrote: “Bhaiyya ye kitne ka hain”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

We like how she kept it simple and completed the look with white flats, a white bag and a pair of flattering sunglasses.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor seemed to be having a gala time enjoying French cuisine, albeit in a fashionable way. Prior to this, she was seen in an olive green velvet textured overcoat styled with a white sweater dress. For make-up, she wore signature smokey eyes with a hint of kohl, well defined eyebrows and a nude lipstick.

Sobhita took to Instagram to post a photo. Take a look here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

ALSO READ |Sobhita Dhulipala’s handwoven organza tunic with pants set took 300 man-hours to weave

Are you going to take inspiration from these outfits for your next travel? Let us know!

