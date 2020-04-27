Sobhita Dhulipala shoots for fashion magazine from home, clicks photos on self-timer

Sobhita Dhulipala is also working from home. (Photo: Netflix) Sobhita Dhulipala is also working from home. (Photo: Netflix)

As is the norm, most of us are working from home and having to make do with what we have. Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently shot for the fashion magazine, Cosmopolitan, did the same. She styled herself, clicked pictures on self-timer and we dig the results.

The actor shared the pictures on her Instagram, and it is difficult to look away from her. In one of the pictures, she is seen sitting cross legged in an oversized blue shirt. Tousled hair and kohled eyes complete her look.

In the second picture, she is seen posing on her terrace wearing a striped t-shirt and a pair of denim shorts. We like how she styled the outfit with a denim jacket and sneakers.

In the third picture, she is seen lying down on the couch wearing a black top and a black and white printed skirt. We love the book casually placed in the frame.

In the fourth photo, which is shot in black and white, Sobhita is seen wearing a high-neck top paired with a jacket. This was teamed with high-waist pants, and accessorised with a handbag.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote that she clicked the pictures and styled herself. “I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take this picture(first one) on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house,” she wrote, adding, “It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something – even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform.”

This, however, led to a controversy where pictures of a man clicking her pictures on the terrace starting floating on the Internet, inviting some unsavoury comments. The actor subsequently issued a clarification, standing by her initial statement and stressing that the man happened to be the on the terrace and offered to help. But the picture was not used by the magazine.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd