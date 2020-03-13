Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her skin and makeup tricks

Sobhita Dhulipala has revealed some important tips that anyone can cope up with. (Source: Instagram) Sobhita Dhulipala has revealed some important tips that anyone can cope up with. (Source: Instagram)

After the success of Made in Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala has garnered a lot of attention not just because of her acting skills but also her personal style. The model-turned-actor has been admired for her no-makeup avatar, something she often goes for when she is not working. Her red cheeks and luscious lips make us wonder about her skincare routine. In a video by Tweak India, the actor has revealed some important tips that anyone can follow.

Here are some tricks that Sobhita revealed:

* Use coconut oil on the cheeks and lips to create a glowing illusion.

* Use the same lip colour on the cheeks, eyes and lips, which allow you to show that you have not applied any makeup.

* Apply almond oil under your eyes to get rid of puffy eyes and dark circles.

* Tinted lip balm for the cheeks will give you that natural blush.

“I think, in general, makeup shouldn’t take more than five to 10 minutes. If you are taking longer then maybe you are doing too much. I actually feel my best when I have very little makeup on because I feel like if someone compliments me when I look like myself, it actually feels like a compliment. I don’t want to go back home at night and take off my makeup and be like I don’t want anybody to see me. So I want to look like me, maybe a slightly enhanced version,” Dhulipala said in the video.

