Sobhita Dhulipala’s handwoven organza tunic with pants set took 300 man-hours to weave

Brocade is an extremely versatile fabric, which is bright, colourful and hence a great way to make a splashing statement.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, famed for her unconventional style, was recently spotted making this very statement as she stepped out in a sheer handwoven organza tunic styled with floral garnet silk brocade pants. The ensemble from Ekaya looked stunning, and we loved how she kept it simple yet extremely fashionable.

“The vibrant floral brocade pants is reminiscent of cherry blossoms prints and makes a fun statement piece for the season,” the label shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekaya (@ekayabanaras)

The look was accessorised with kadas and matching earrings, while bright red lipstick and hair neatly tied in a ponytail completed the look. The eye make-up, in particular, worked really well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Prior to this, actor Yami Gautam was spotted in an ensemble from the same label. Except, she was wearing a sari. The Bhoot Police actor defined royalty as she opted for a magenta sari and styled it with a green blouse. The look worked at all levels, especially the way it was accessorised. Hair tied in a bun added the perfect finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekaya (@ekayabanaras)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!