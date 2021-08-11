Sobhita Dhulipala looks ravishing in recent photos; check them out here

Sobhita Dhulipala’s sense of style is unique and enviable. The actor often experiments with her looks and the results are always super glamorous!

It was no different this time when she was seen looking striking in an off-shoulder sculpted white dress. The opal sequin corset gown from Rudraksh Dwivedi looked absolutely lovely on the Ghost Stories actor. But the way it was minimally styled instantly elevated the whole look.

Check out the pictures below:

Sobhita Dhulipala looked striking in this outfit. (Source: PR Handout) Sobhita Dhulipala looked striking in this outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

With her hair tied in a top knot, she opted for hoop earrings and emerald crusted accessories to complete her look. The make-up — winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, lots of highlighter and light lip shade — also worked really well.

Sobhita Dhulipala kept the look subtle yet stylish. (Source: PR Handout) Sobhita Dhulipala kept the look subtle yet stylish. (Source: PR Handout)

Sobhita Dhulipala accessorised the look really well. (Source: PR Handout) Sobhita Dhulipala accessorised the look really well. (Source: PR Handout)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

A look at her Instagram page, and one instantly gets an idea of her distinct fashion sense. Prior to this, she looked equally lovely in wrap skirt set from Ustat. The fringe hairstyle worked really with the look. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

We dig the way she experiments with her hair and make-up to carve out a new look every time.