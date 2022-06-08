Sobhita Dhulipala sets massive fashion goals in recent looks; check them out

Sobhita Dhulipala has, safe to say, an impressive sense of style – a perfect mix of old-world glamour and chic modernity. From saris to summer dresses, trust the actor to pull off every look with equal finesse. Of late, Sobhita has served a host of versatile looks and we can’t stop swooning!

Looking graceful as she ever, she donned a handwoven sheer gold sari and paired it with a black and golden house. To accessorise this look, she opted for a stone-studded choker and matching earrings.

Prior to this, she slipped into a summer-perfect green apple linen co-ord set consisting of a backless full-sleeved shirt and matching straight pants. With her hair tied in a bun, she completed the look with pearl-drop earrings and bright red lip colour.

The actor had also worn a sultry yet sophisticated black bodycon dress with a halter-neck and hook detailing. She rounded off this look with silver hoop earrings and black stilettos.

Sobhita looked stunning in a yellow floor-length body-hugging gown that featured floral motifs all over. Completed with a dainty pendant and minimal makeup, this look had us in awe!

Channelling her diva, she also donned a tricolour striped satin dress with keyhole front detailing. She accessorised this look with hoop earrings and a pair of flats.

