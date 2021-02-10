scorecardresearch
Sneakers made for Barack Obama go on sale for $25,000

The exclusive pair of Nike Hyperdunk basketball shoes was designed in 2009 to honour Obama's love for the sport

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 3:50:33 pm
barack obamaThe sneakers feature the number "44" on each toe and "1776" on the insoles. (Source: barackobama/Instagram)

A pair of sneakers originally designed for former US President Barack Obama is all set to go on sale.

The pair of sneakers by Nike is being sold for $25,000 (Rs 18,21,575). The exclusive pair of Nike Hyperdunk basketball shoes was designed in 2009 to honour Obama’s love for the sport.

While one pair is owned by Obama, another pair, according to Sotheby’s, has been listed for sale and is considered “one of only two pairs in existence”.

“(This) particular pair – while not worn by Mr Obama – was Nike’s only confirmation sample and have been kept in incredible condition over the last 12 years,” the auction house stated, as quoted by Independent.

The sneakers feature the number “44” on each toe and “1776” on the insoles, along with the official Presidential Seal, modelled after the “United We Rise” Hyperdunks that Team USA wore for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The sneakers also include white leather uppers, blue swooshes, which are outlined in silver, and visible Flywire technology.

The auction house will officially open the sale of the shoes on February 12.

