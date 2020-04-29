A sneak peek into the Met Gala’s postponed fashion exhibit: See rare pics

A rare picture from the Met museum exhibit. (Source: annieleibovitz/Instagram) A rare picture from the Met museum exhibit. (Source: annieleibovitz/Instagram)

The Met Gala has been postponed for this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile Vogue magazine shared a rare first look of the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit.

“Though the #MetGala and the @metmuseum’s new show, #MetAboutTime, are postponed, we have a first look today at the inside of the exhibition,” the magazine wrote on its Instagram page. Take a look:

“About Time: Fashion and Duration” was the chosen theme this year to explore the timeline of the fashion industry. The scene shared on Instagram by the magazine was photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Here’s a look at some of the pictures that Annie clicked:

The pictures juxtapose old and new outfits with similar silhouette. As part of the show, curator Andrew Bolton was expected to feature 160 pieces of womenswear, divided into two sections. The first comprises a chronological arrangement of black outfits, from 1870 to 2020. The second showcases white ensembles with bursts of colour, according to Vogue. Bolton found inspiration for the exhibition in the 1992 film Orlando, based on Virginia Woolf’s novel of the same name.

The gala was to be co-chaired by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

