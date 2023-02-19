Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle keeps it elegant in a blue sari at her reception; Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy look lovely

Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani looked lovely in a sapphire blue chikankari sari that she wore for her reception in Mumbai, after getting married to fiance Arjun Bhalla on February 9 at Khimsar Fort, Rajasthan in a dreamy wedding. Shanelle styled her sari with two beautiful polki necklaces and opted for a middle parting.

For makeup, she opted for a natural soft dewy look. Arjun, on the other hand, was dressed in a black kurta pyjama that he wore with a matching black bandhgala. Actor Mouni Roy, who attended the reception, shared photos of the same on her Instagram account.

Mouni captioned her post, “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead Love you di @smritiiraniofficial”.

Mouni looked stunning in a light moss-green sari with delicate embroidery over it. The Naagin actor ditched accessories and opted for muted makeup. Mouni left her hair open and opted for centre parting and curls from mid-length. Suraj Nambiar complemented her in a blue jacket and pants that he wore with a crisp white shirt.

We also spotted Shah Rukh Khan in Mouni’s photo. The Pathan actor looked dapper in an all-black look. He wore a black shirt with a black tuxedo and was clean-shaven. SRK and Mouni had shared screen space in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starter, Brahamastra, last year.

The Union Minister was dressed in a red sari for her daughter’s reception, along with a Polki necklace, red bindi, sindoor, mangal sutra and red bangles.

Shanelle is Smriti Irani’s husband Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first marriage with Mona. Smriti and Zubin have two kids together, a son Zohr and a daughter Zoish. Smriti often shares photos with Shanelle on her Instagram.

