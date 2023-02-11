Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle gets married in a gorgeous red lehenga; see pics

Union Minister and actor Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani got married to her fiancé Arjun Bhalla on February 9 at Khimsar Fort, Rajasthan. While Smriti has yet not shared photos from the grand wedding, the leaked pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the pictures, we can see Shanelle posing with Arjun from an elevated surface that is decorated with pastel flowers after becoming husband and wife.

Shanelle opted for a red lehenga set with a matching sheer dupatta for her D-Day. Her look reminded us of actor Priyanka Chopra’s red bridal lehenga that she wore when she got married to singer Nick Jonas. Arjun, on the other hand, could be seen in a white sherwani that her wore with a red safa. The groom also had a red three-layered beaded necklace around his neck.

A photo from Shanelle’s pre-wedding ceremony is also doing the rounds. In it, she can be seen wearing a white and gold lehenga with a contrasting pink blouse. Arjun is standing next to her in a brick colour kurta and a matching Nehru jacket that he wore with a plain white pyjama. The couple is standing under a tree that is decorated with white lights and have lit candles surrounding them in a perfectly dreamy setting.

Photos of Smriti from Shanelle’s wedding have also gone viral. The Union Minister can be seen wearing a gorgeous red and gold banarsi sari with heavy gold bangles, earrings and a red necklace and bindi. She had minimal makeup on and looked graceful.

Shanelle is Smriti Irani’s husband Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first marriage with Mona. Smriti and Zubin have two kids together, son Zohr and daughter Zoish. All the three children are close to each other. Smriti often shares photos with Shanelle on her Instagram.

Welcoming Arjun to her family after Shanelle got engaged to him last year, Smriti wrote on her Instagram, “o the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings”.

