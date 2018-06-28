There’s something called a ‘Sleep Bra’; is it the answer to the never-ending bra woes?

The “sleep bra”, as it is billed on the site comes in eight soothing colours and after its launch in 2015, became the top-seller of the site. (Source: Getty Images) The “sleep bra”, as it is billed on the site comes in eight soothing colours and after its launch in 2015, became the top-seller of the site. (Source: Getty Images)

Can’t wait to take your bra off as soon as you enter home turf? Millions of women all over the world wage a daily battle with bra underwires. Itchy, biting, and just pure uncomfortable, bras have been a part of every woman’s life. Addressing such bra woes, luxury pajama site, Lunya, came out with what they call the Siro Sleep Bralette or the Sleep Bra. Priced at $50 (Rs 3,500 approx), this wonder garment is sort of house bralette or a racerback sports bra that is made from soft modal, instead of the usual heavier and more structured fabric, making it more sleep-savvy.

“Sleep Bra–yeah it’s that comfortable”, as it is billed on the site comes in eight soothing colours and after its launch in 2015, became the top-seller of the site.

(Source: Lunya.co) (Source: Lunya.co)

Though many women would prefer to ditch the tight enveloping of a bra while sleeping, a common belief warns against the danger of sagging of breasts if do not get sufficient support. However, the effects of gravity on the breasts while sleeping are said to be minimal. Still, some women, who are on the heftier side, feel more comfortable with giving some support to their breasts, via a bra.

So, if you need that underwire support while sleeping or traipsing around the house, sleep bra seems like a great alternative.

Would you try this sleep bra? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd