The Sky Is Pink promotions: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is giving us some major fashion goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, and the actor is giving us some major fashion goals. She was recently spotted in three different looks but they were equally stunning.

In one of her looks, she was in an ensemble from Burberry. The top paired with matching pants and the play of colours worked rather well. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with jewellery from Latique and rounded out head neatly parted at the centre and bright red lips.

In another look, she went all retro in this lovely red polka dotted sari from Sabyasachi. The red matching full sleeve blouse went really well with it. Styled by Patel, the look was accessorised with stunning earrings from the designer. The look was rounded out with a neat bun and her characteristic bright red lipstick.

And in another instance, she stepped out in a tangerine outfit from the label, Safiyaa. The side bow and the tapered skirt detail looked lovely on her.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a mauve blazer dress from Versace. Styled by Patel and Mimi Cuttrell, the look was rounded out with poker-straight hair, smokey eyes and bright lipstick.

