Are ‘skin implants’ the future of fashion?

If you were given a chance to reimagine your body and come up with new ideas to communicate with others through that transformation, how would you do that? While most of us are still undecided about the tattoos we want to sport, the world of fashion has already moved on to its next trend. In what might make your skin creep, and your senses crawl, A. Human is coming up with a body modification exhibit. The idea is to don fashion ‘implants’ that look like an extension of your skin.

Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen were amongst the first to sport the body modification accessories, which appear to be implanted into their skin. Is this what the future of fashion will look like?

On Instagram, Kim displayed a choker necklace. It moves in sync with her heartbeat and glows in the dark.

Chrissy Teigen got on board with a body implant that puts on display feathers growing out of her chest. Did the queen of sass find her wings? We would like to think so.

A. Human also signed up Queer Eye’s Tan France to debut in its additional body modification pieces with a ruffled Tudor collar. It is not easy on the eyes now, is it?

A pair “biological heels” that stems out from your heels is also on exhibition.

The brand is set to open its flagship store in New York during the New York Fashion Week in September. Describing itself as “a fashion brand from the future where self-expression is not defined by what you put on your body, but how you change your body”, A. Human aims to redefine self-expression. Would you get implants to do the talking?

