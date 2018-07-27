Skin care routine guide: How to apply sunscreen correctly

Whether you are exploring the Sahara desert or enjoying the Siberian cold, applying sunscreen is of utmost importance. Not only does it shield you from the harmful UV rays, it also protects you from skin cancer. Here is a skin care routine guide for everyone who is facing sun burns and tan and don’t have the “luxury” of staying indoor. If you have fair skin then use SPF 30 and if you have darker skin then use an SPF 20 to 40.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd