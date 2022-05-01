Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid stun at Prince Charles’ Charity gala in New York City

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the celebrity attendees at Prince Charles‘ Trust Global Gala. The star-studded guest list arrived to support the Trust’s mission to tackle youth unemployment through education and employment programs.

Both the sisters brought old-school Hollywood glam as Gigi came clad in a hot pink couture outfit and Bella kept it subtle in black.

But Bella’s outfit was hardly any black dress. Her stylist for the evening Law Roach shared that Bella was dressed in a “vintage Dior designed by Yves Saint Laurent from 1959 purchased at @aralda.vintage for my personal archive.” The dress also came with sheer hand globes adding some more touch of grace and refinement to her outfit.

Gigi, on the other hand, looked high glam and stunning in a hot pink Valentino look from the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Also in attendance at the Gala were Naomi Campbell, co-host Lionel Richie, Lily James, Kate Moss, Bridgerton‘s, Phoebe Dynevor, among others.

