Sunday, May 01, 2022
Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid stun at Prince Charles’ Charity gala in New York City

Both the sisters brought old-school Hollywood glam

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 8:00:07 pm
bella hadid, gigi hadid, prince charles trustGigi and Bella Hadid before walking the red carpet at the Gala. (Photo: umahayes/ Instagram)

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the celebrity attendees at Prince Charles‘ Trust Global Gala. The star-studded guest list arrived to support the Trust’s mission to tackle youth unemployment through education and employment programs.

Both the sisters brought old-school Hollywood glam as Gigi came clad in a hot pink couture outfit and Bella kept it subtle in black.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

But Bella’s outfit was hardly any black dress. Her stylist for the evening Law Roach shared that Bella was dressed in a “vintage Dior designed by Yves Saint Laurent from 1959 purchased at @aralda.vintage for my personal archive.” The dress also came with sheer hand globes adding some more touch of grace and refinement to her outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ctwllk (@ctwllk)

Gigi, on the other hand, looked high glam and stunning in a hot pink Valentino look from the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Also in attendance at the Gala were Naomi Campbell, co-host Lionel Richie, Lily James, Kate Moss, Bridgerton‘s, Phoebe Dynevor, among others.

