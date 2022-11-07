Singer Palak Muchhal stuns in embellished red lehenga set for wedding with Mithoon Sharma

Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with longtime beau-music composer Mithoon Sharma in a ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. The singer took to Instagram to share a series of endearing pictures where the newlyweds can be seen drenched in happiness and post-wedding glow. “आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins…,” they captioned the post.

For the nuptials, Palak opted for a heavily embellished red lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and paired it with a matching blouse. She teamed this look with a red zari dupatta with a broad embellished border.

To accessorise her wedding look, the singer wore a stone-studded gold choker, a layered neckpiece, huge earrings, maang tikka and a stack of bangles on both hands. Leaving her curly hair open, she added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, a hint of blush, kohled eyes and nude lip colour.

Palak and Mithoon tied the knot on November 6 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Palak and Mithoon tied the knot on November 6 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mithoon complemented his bride in a shimmery beige sherwani which was paired with white pyjamas and an embellished red shawl resting on his shoulder. He accessorised this regal look with a layered pearl neckpiece.

For the Mehendi ceremony, Palak had worn a teal lehenga set with silver embroidery and embellishments all over. She accessorised it with a heavy diamond choker, earrings and a maang tikka.

Palak looked stunning at her Mehendi ceremony (Source: Varinder Chawla) Palak looked stunning at her Mehendi ceremony (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking radiant as ever at her haldi ceremony, the singer wore a yellow lehenga set with a matching zari dupatta and floral jewellery consisting of a ring, earrings, maang tikka and bracelets.

The musician couple is credited for delivering some of the most memorable Hindi songs with Palak known for songs such as Kaun Tujhe, Chahun Main Ya Naa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others. Mithoon, on the other hand, has composed music for various hit films including Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Kabir Singh, etc.

