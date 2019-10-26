Simple ways to use papaya as skin and hair masks

Nothing can work wonders on your skin like a natural dose of basic home ingredients. The inner glow and sheer skin that you are aiming at by using multiple makeup products can actually be attained with the help of a DIY skincare routine. In addition to being a smoothie essential, papaya is also rich in papain, an exfoliating enzyme that can dissolve proteins. While we often gorge on these fruits to beat the heat, it helps to know that these can be used in battling skin and hair woes.

Being one of the prime sources of Vitamin C, papaya contains carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene. These nutrients when added together, do wonders for the skin. They help protect the skin against free-radical damage, which results in wrinkles and other signs of ageing. When used directly on the face and body, papaya helps improve the texture and the appearance of the skin.

* Dry frizzy stands mask – Two basic fruits, papaya and banana is a blessing for all your frizzy hair problems. While papaya hydrates the hair from root to tip, the potassium and vitamin content present in bananas helps to hydrate and fortify fine hair.

* Skin radiant mask – Papaya’s papain enzyme can clear dead cell build-up which leads to clogged pores and acne. Add turmeric and honey to the pulp as honey acts as anti-inflammatory and turmeric helps to heal sunburnt patch of skin, pimple or a scratch by decreasing oxidation on the skin.

* Tightening and lighting mask – Papaya reduces the formation of free radicals which is responsible for premature ageing. You can egg whites to the pulp and apply on face as a mask for 20 minutes. You can also put the same mask on your hair, as papaya is the best natural conditioner and egg strengthen the hair quality.

* Dandruff-prone scalp mask – Mix papaya pulp with neem and a supporting agent oil such as coconut oil or argan oil or almond oil. The lauric acid in the oil has antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties, while linoleic acid in papaya smoothens the scalp. Neem being a powerful anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial ingredient removes dandruff and reduces the formation of it.