Holi 2021: Simple tips for men to style their kurta-pyjama

The festival of Holi brings much excitement, cheer and colour to one’s life. It is the day you forget all worries and get drenched in colour and love with friends and family. While this year Holi will be different, as it will be celebrated amid a pandemic, you can always make it a stylish affair while following all the norms.

Dress up for this occasion and make the most out of being with your closed ones. And you plan to rock a traditional avatar this year, you are at the right place!

To help you, here are ways in which you can make your traditional kurta-pyjama look fashionable, courtesy Ravi Gupta, creative director, Gargee Designer.

White is the colour of the festival

Despite Holi being a festival of colours, white is a suitable option. It is how you can enjoy colours the most. Pick whites that are of different shade palettes such as vanilla-white, snow-white, pearl-white and frost-white with elegant embroideries and thread work in self-patterned fabrics. Your look for this Holi will be the centre of everyone’s attention.

Drape your white with colour

The Pantone colour of the year, ultimate grey and illuminating yellow, are perfect for mixing-and-matching this Holi. A bright pop of colour can give you a distinct look. You can either drape a chic fabric over your kurta-pyjama or opt for a custom-made dressy piece attached to your attire.

Jackets and pockets

Your Holi look is incomplete without a classic jacket over the kurta pyjama. It can lift the entire look as jackets and drapes go perfectly well with traditional outfits. Ideally, pair a colour jacket with a printed kurta or a printed fancy-jacket with a coloured kurta.

Cuts of your kurta

Your kurta can steal the show with its stylish cut — A-line and high-low cuts are in trend. A little off-road styling will give your fashion choice a fresh and trendy twist.

Pyjama styling

Your pyjama can also be trendy. The dhoti and classic churi-style will make any kurta set elegant. Don’t be afraid to try something different.

What do you plan to wear this Holi?

