Simple tricks and tips to style plus-size clothing

An outfit that makes you feel confident can be a game-changer. But finding trendy clothes in plus-sizes can be a little challenging. According to Dipti Tolani, founder, Salt Attire, curvy people sometimes find it difficult to find clothes they would feel comfortable and confident in. “For years, plus-sizes have been forced to make do with gaudy, cheaply made separates, sad sack dresses, and matronly suits — but not anymore,” she says.

For a stylish look, she shares a few simple styling hacks:

1. Find upper wear which moves with you and your curves

Button-down shirts can be tricky for busty women who have trouble with gaps or “peep-holes” being created between the buttons. Choose a material which stretches to allow for movement without fissures. Some suitable styles will be cut to create more shape with features like darts or ruching.

2. Purchase a pair of cotton pants

Stock up on some cotton pants. Khakis and cotton always work, but if you want to stand out, you can try some patterns too. Make sure the pattern is proportional. Small patterns can be lost on healthy women.

3. Always go for a pantsuit in a neutral or pastel shade

Pantsuits are flexible and allow you to slip a jacket on to transition from casual to an important meeting. Choose a neutral shade like black, beige, navy, or grey, and pair them with colourful upper wears or sweaters.

4. Use patterns wisely

You probably have heard that large horizontal stripes should be avoided, but there are ways to use stripes to your advantage. Stripes which angle inward can create the impression of shape and a smaller waistline. Thinner stripes are better, and light coloured stripes on a dark background are perfect.

5. Accent with a long necklace and jewellery

A nice long necklace can elongate your features from your neck to your chest. Choose a neckpiece that drapes in straight lines before curving.