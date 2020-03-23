Coronavirus: Don’t forget these skincare tips during self-isolation

Take extra care of your skin. (Photo: Getty) Take extra care of your skin. (Photo: Getty)

The coronavirus has led to a lockdown, and most people are working from home during this period. Now with more time on hand, many have started catching up with their reading, exercising and even hobbies like gardening and baking. Another thing you can finally make time to do is taking care of your skin.

Ahead, we tell you some simple skincare tips which, if you follow diligently, will surely make a difference!

Get adequate sleep

This is the best time to catch up on your sleep and keep dark circles at bay. Begin by getting your sleep routine on point; for this you need to understand your sleep cycle. Get your cues here. Trust us, that beauty sleep is needed. When you are sleep deprived, the blood flow to your skin decreases, leading to dull skin. So get that 8-hour deep sleep.

Moisturise, moisturise and moisturise!

We cannot stress enough. Despite your skin not being exposed to harsh sunlight, chemicals and pollution, we highly suggest that you stick to your moisturiser. However, stick to a single moisturiser and not go overboard with the application.

Stick to a basic beauty routine

We love the famed 10-step Korean skincare. It surely makes us feel on top of our beauty game, but when you choose to go minimal — with just a basic facewash and moisturiser routine – you will realise that your skin will do better. The lesser the chemicals that seep into your skin, better your skin’s natural shine.

Scrub once in two weeks

This step often takes a backseat when you are at home simply because you think staying at home means lesser dirt accumulating on the face. But that is not the only reason you need to scrub at least once in two weeks. It is because of the production of dead skin cells and for better pore cleansing so that your skin can breathe thoroughly. But do not use walnut scrubs for your skin. Wondering why? Your answer is here. You can also try your hands on a homemade scrub that is natural and won’t strip your skin of its natural oils.

Hydration is the key

You don’t just hydrate your skin with a hyaluronic acid-based moisturiser but also by drinking enough water to wash out the toxins. The thing about skincare is that the changes do not occur overnight.Moisturise but do not just settle down for that. Get your hydrating levels on point with enough fluids. Go for detox water or homemade juices with citrus fruits.

