Simone Ashley stuns in vintage pink one-shoulder gown at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ London premiere

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has sparked a significant buzz among both cinema buffs and fashion enthusiasts. Along with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, the iconic movie is back, featuring new cast members including Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and Caleb Hearon.

Simone, who has already made a mark with her performance in Bridgerton Season 2 opposite Jonathan Bailey, stunned her fans as she arrived at the film’s premiere in London. In the sequel, she takes on the role of Amari, described as the new “Andy” and Miranda Priestly’s current first assistant.

Simone Ashley in a vintage pink Mugler gown

Among the most talked-about appearances at the film’s London premiere recently was Simone, who turned heads in a striking vintage Thierry Mugler design. The actor made a dramatic entrance in a pink gown from Mugler’s 1984 resort collection. The dress featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a one-shoulder tie detail that drew attention.