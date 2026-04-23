Simone Ashley stuns in vintage pink one-shoulder gown at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ London premiere

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 has sparked a significant buzz among both cinema buffs and fashion enthusiasts. Along with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, the iconic movie is back, featuring new cast members including Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and Caleb Hearon.
Simone, who has already made a mark with her performance in Bridgerton Season 2 opposite Jonathan Bailey, stunned her fans as she arrived at the film’s premiere in London. In the sequel, she takes on the role of Amari, described as the new “Andy” and Miranda Priestly’s current first assistant.
Among the most talked-about appearances at the film’s London premiere recently was Simone, who turned heads in a striking vintage Thierry Mugler design. The actor made a dramatic entrance in a pink gown from Mugler’s 1984 resort collection. The dress featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a one-shoulder tie detail that drew attention.
The wrap-style design was cinched at the waist with a chunky matching belt, while the most eye-catching element was the exaggerated hipline, which created a bold, sculptural shape.
Simone paired the statement gown with matching pink heels and diamond earrings. She wore her long dark hair swept to one side in soft waves.
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On the other hand, Anne Hathaway herself embraced a fashion moment for the premiere, stepping out in a corset-inspired gown by Versace, featuring dramatic cutout detailing across the bustier.
A row of buttons ran down the front of the dress, while a shimmering embellished panel added extra glamour before the gown flowed into a sweeping train behind her. She completed the look with a sleek high ponytail and dramatic eye makeup.
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Meryl Streep also caught the eye with her polished and glamorous look at the premiere. The veteran actor channelled Miranda Priestly in a scarlet silk jacket by Prada. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, she paired the statement with black slacks and a silk white top with a scarf neck. Her Kwiat diamond shirt studs stole the spotlight.
For accessories, sported jewellery from Fred Leighton, including a diamond ring and drop earrings. She completed her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and red pump heels by Prada.