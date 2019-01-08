Simmba success party: Sara Ali Khan chooses a sequinned dress

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has done great at the box office and recently producer Karan Johar hosted a party to celebrate its success. Other than the host and the lead actors, a host of other actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Deepika Padukone along with Rohit Shetty were seen at the party. For the occasion, Khan chose to go with a short sequin dress. Keeping the look simple, she did not accessorise it much, except teaming it with a matching hair band. The look was quite fun and we think the actor looked rather pretty.

This is not the first time the actor was seen donning sequins. During the promotions of the film, the Kedarnath actor was seen wearing a sequinned dress with flared sleeves from Topshop x Halpern. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, side-parted hair and red lipstick. Black nail paint and black shoes completed it.

Even at the launch of Simmba‘s trailer, Khan’s love was bling was evident. She was seen wearing an ensemble from Topshop and looked rather pretty in it. Styled by celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri, the black, cut out shoulder, crop top was teamed with flared-legged holographic pants from Topshop x Halpern. The knotted detail on the top stood out added an interesting look to her outfit. Curly hairdo and minimal make-up completed the look well.

What do you think of the actor’s recent look?