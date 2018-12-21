Toggle Menu
Simmba promotions: Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh go funky with their sartorial choices

Sara Ali Khan was seen promoting her upcoming movie Simmba along with co-star Ranveer Singh on the sets of India's Got Talent. Take a look at the pictures here.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan take their style quotient up a notch while promoting Simmba. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Sara Ali Khan seems to be following the footsteps of her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh as she recently stepped out in a vibrant outfit for her appearance on the sets of India’s Got Talent.

Khan picked a vibrant, heavily embroidered bodycon from Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it with a pair of oversized hoop earrings from Misho Designs and black heels. A dewy make-up palette with well-defined eyes and soft wavy hairdo rounded out her look.

Meanwhile, Singh was clad in a pair of black jeans teamed with a high-neck tee. But it was his tiger-striped jacket and the tiered gold chain that added a funky touch to his look. He also paired his look with statement sunnies and black heeled shoes.

Ranveer Singh sported the same outfit while attending Lokmat Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Singh has mastered the art of pulling off funky outfits, let’s take a look at some of Khan’s seemingly new found love for quirky fashion.

The youngster was seen in matching separates that included a printed, multi-coloured top and a pair of bell- bottoms. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of heart-shaped danglers and yellow pointed heels.

Taking to Instagram, Khan posted the picture and captioned it, “Taking some inspiration from my Hero”.

Khan wore a black crop top and paired it with colourful, tiger striped pants by Elsie and Fred. The look was rounded out with pink hoop earrings, pink nails, and hair styled into a high ponytail.

She was also seen in another eccentric printed mini dress teamed with equally funky peep-toe heels.

We think Khan is definitely a budding fashionista.

