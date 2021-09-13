scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Simi Garewal makes a rare appearance in all-white ensemble

An epitome of elegance, Simi Garewal gave us a taste of her classy fashion sense with her latest look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 5:30:37 pm
simi garewalSimi Garewal wore a white pantsuit for the occasion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It is not often that Simi Garewal makes a public appearance but every time she does, she leaves us mesmerised. The 73-year-old actor and talk show host recently turned heads when she made a rare appearance for the screening of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii.

An epitome of elegance, Simi yet again gave us a taste of her classy fashion sense with her latest look. She opted for an all-white ensemble –a white pantsuit with a matching tee.

simi garewal, kangana ranaut Simi Garewal at Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Simi wore off-white sandals and carried a matching handbag.

Also Read |Thalaivii promotions: Kangana Ranaut oozes elegance in six yards

Keeping the look balanced, she accessorised the outfit with only a layered necklace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

Leaving her long black hair open, Simi completed the look with a dark lip shade.

simi garewal, kangana ranaut Simi Garewal and Kangana Ranaut looked elegant. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut looked elegant in a silk yellow Anarkali suit with big floral motifs.

From suits to gowns, the Rendezvous star has donned a range of white ensembles over the years. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

What do you think of Simi Garewal’s latest look?

