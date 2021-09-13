Simi Garewal makes a rare appearance in all-white ensemble

September 13, 2021 5:30:37 pm
It is not often that Simi Garewal makes a public appearance but every time she does, she leaves us mesmerised. The 73-year-old actor and talk show host recently turned heads when she made a rare appearance for the screening of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii.
An epitome of elegance, Simi yet again gave us a taste of her classy fashion sense with her latest look. She opted for an all-white ensemble –a white pantsuit with a matching tee.
Simi wore off-white sandals and carried a matching handbag.
Keeping the look balanced, she accessorised the outfit with only a layered necklace.
Leaving her long black hair open, Simi completed the look with a dark lip shade.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut looked elegant in a silk yellow Anarkali suit with big floral motifs.
From suits to gowns, the Rendezvous star has donned a range of white ensembles over the years. Take a look:
What do you think of Simi Garewal’s latest look?
