Simar Dugal passes away: Celebs mourn the demise of former model and ace designer

Actor Malaika Arora said she cannot stop her tears on designer Simar Dugal's passing. (Source: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

One of the very few models to have smashed the stereotype and walked the ramp after marriage, Simar Dugal passed away on August 12, leaving the fashion world in shock. Her demise was mourned by her celebrity friends, including actor Malaika Arora, who posted on Instagram saying she cannot stop her tears.

Besides Malaika, many other industry biggies also mourned Dugal’s passing. They took to their social media accounts to remember her legacy and honour her. Below are some of their posts.

To an outsider in the fashion world as a compere there was always your reassuring smile and sweetness. One of the people who made me feel comfortable in my highly unfashionable clothes in my early RJ days. Always warm, always positive. RIP#SimarDugal https://t.co/IEwff204rQ — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) August 12, 2020

Life is so fragile. Rest in peace #simardugal You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/kE4VWp4VAt — Sonalika Sahay (@sonalikasahay) August 12, 2020

Shweta Bachchan, Sophie Choudry, designer Vikram Phadnis, too, reacted to her death on Instagram. They shared their feelings on Arora’s post. While Choudry wrote, “OMG… I am so so sorry to hear this 💔 RIP beautiful simar (sic)”, Phadnis simply wrote that he “can’t believe…”, and Bachchan posted a broken heart emoji.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd