Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Simar Dugal passes away: Celebs mourn the demise of former model and ace designer

Her demise was mourned by her celebrity friends, including Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan, Sophie Choudry, and designer Vikram Phadnis among others

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2020 4:37:16 pm
Simar Dugal, Simar Dugal death, Simar Dugal designer, Simar Dugal no more, Simar Dugal demise, celebs remember Simar Dugal, indian express newsActor Malaika Arora said she cannot stop her tears on designer Simar Dugal's passing. (Source: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

One of the very few models to have smashed the stereotype and walked the ramp after marriage, Simar Dugal passed away on August 12, leaving the fashion world in shock. Her demise was mourned by her celebrity friends, including actor Malaika Arora, who posted on Instagram saying she cannot stop her tears.

Besides Malaika, many other industry biggies also mourned Dugal’s passing. They took to their social media accounts to remember her legacy and honour her. Below are some of their posts.

Shweta Bachchan, Sophie Choudry, designer Vikram Phadnis, too, reacted to her death on Instagram. They shared their feelings on Arora’s post. While Choudry wrote, “OMG… I am so so sorry to hear this 💔 RIP beautiful simar (sic)”, Phadnis simply wrote that he “can’t believe…”, and Bachchan posted a broken heart emoji.

